**Warning: Contains spoilers for The Celebrity Traitors episodes 1-3**

Ad

As fans wait desperately for the next episode of The Celebrity Traitors, it has been confirmed exactly when the season finale will air – and it will be a longer wait than usual.

While episodes have thus far been airing on Wednesday and Thursday nights, the finale to the nine-part season will air on BBC One on Thursday 6th November at 9pm, skipping Wednesday 5th and arriving a full week after episode 8, which airs on Thursday 30th October.

Thankfully, the wait looks set to be worth it, as the episode will be an extra long instalment, lasting for 70 minutes.

The finale will be followed directly by an extended episode of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on on BBC Two and Sounds, hosted as usual by Ed Gamble, who will be joined by the all-star cast, the finalists and Claudia Winkleman.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

This news comes as the celebrity edition of the hit show has proven hugely popular, racking up enormous viewing figures.

The first episode has already been watched by over 11.7m viewers to date, breaking The Traitors' own record for most viewed episode of the programme. The season 3 final of the regular show was watched by 7.4 million viewers overnight.

This makes the series debut of The Celebrity Traitors the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022, excluding special events such as the Coronation.

The first episode of the show saw Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross being made Traitors by Winkleman, and they have gone on to murder two of the famous contestants – Paloma Faith and Tom Daley.

Meanwhile, two more have been banished from the competition, with Faithfuls Niko Omilana and Tameka Empson both having left the show.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday 16th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.