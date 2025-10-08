Among the famous faces is Niko Omilana, who is hoping to bring "a different way of thinking" to the game.

"I'm experienced in playing games similar to this and this is as big as it gets, really," he said. "I think I'll try and spice it up a little, bring a little bit of sauce to the game. I'll bring up the vibes, maybe a bit of chaos, just as much as I can."

So, what is there to know about Niko? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity Traitors contestant.

Who is Niko Omilana?

Age: 27

Job: Content creator

Niko Omilana is a content creator, best known for his prank videos on YouTube. More recently, some audiences may recognise him from running as an independent candidate in the 2021 London mayoral election and later, the 2024 UK general election.

Niko is also part of the YouTube group the Beta Squad, and has competed in a number of charity football matches, including Soccer Aid and multiple for Sidemen.

A lot of Niko's videos feature him going undercover at rallies and award shows, as well as sneaking into boxing matches.

Why did Niko Omilana sign up for The Celebrity Traitors?

Niko said of taking part on Celebrity Traitors: "Of all shows, I feel like it is almost made for me to be on a show like this. It's right up my street. The moment the opportunity came up I said yes, 100 per cent."

Does Niko Omilana wants to be a Faithful or a Traitor?

Niko wants to be "a Traitor badly", and if he were to be chosen as a Traitor he would cause "chaos".

He added: "I love chaos and that's why I love the show. I want to be planting seeds in people's heads, stirring the pot."

