One of those faces is Cat Burns, who is very excited about going into the game.

"I think it's going to be fun to meet everyone and just talk to people," she said. "With so many players in the game with so many different backgrounds and varied life experiences, it’s going to be really fun and fascinating.

"I'm just excited to get out of my world and step into this one. It feels like we’ll be a group of big kids going and playing a big game."

So, just who is Cat Burns? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity Traitors contestant.

Who is Cat Burns?

Cat Burns. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Age: 25

Job: Singer

Instagram: @catburns

Cat Burns is a singer-songwriter who rose to prominence upon the release of her single Go in 2020. The song became increasingly popular in 2022 thanks to TikTok, and saw it reach number two on the UK singles chart.

Her other hits include Home for My Heart, Ghosting and People Pleaser. A three time Brit nominee, Cat cites Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin and Marvin Sapp as some of her major influences.

The Celebrity Traitors will mark her first television appearance in a contestant capacity.

Why did Cat Burns sign up for The Celebrity Traitors?

Cat described being asked to go on Celebrity Traitors as "a once in a lifetime offer", having always been intrigued to see if she could work out who the Traitors are or, if she were a Traitor, how she'd be able to "keep up the mystery".

Does Cat Burns wants to be a Faithful or a Traitor?

Cat is leaving it up the universe when it comes to being a Faithful or a Traitor.

"Whatever I'm meant to be is what I'll be. If I feel Claudia tap my shoulder, then that's what it's meant to be," she explained.

Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.