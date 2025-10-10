What better way to beat the winter blues than to watch an impeccable line-up of celebrities competing against each other in a stunning castle against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands?

Kicking off this week, Claudia Winkleman invited a group of stars to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

As ever, a number of celebrities were handpicked by Winkleman to be her Traitors, whose job it'll be to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught.

Unfortunately, the famous faces have now started to be eliminated, whether murdered by the Traitors or banished by their fellow players.

Read on to find out who has been eliminated from the show so far and how.

Who has been murdered or banished from Celebrity Traitors so far?

Paloma Faith - Murdered in episode 2

Paloma Faith. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Status: Faithful

Poor Paloma Faith's time in the castle was cut abruptly short after the Traitors 'murdered' her, making Paloma the show's first victim.

Speaking of her short stint on The Celebrity Traitors, Paloma said: "It was up and down. I found it quite nerve-wracking, because I knew when I went in that I have a huge personality and that I'd be very visible.

"I knew that I couldn't fade into the background. I'm the sort of person that lets my feelings about people be known by talking a lot, so it was never an option for me to be able to quietly just simmer under the surface.

"I felt like my Spidey senses kicked off very early on. I was potentially, in hindsight, oversharing a lot of stuff. I don't think my technique was great in this game, but it works very well in real life."

