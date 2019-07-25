It's a jump-in-the-pool kind of scenario. ITV2's hugely successful reality series Love Island has been commissioned for TWO series for UK viewers in 2020, with a brand new show set in South Africa airing earlier in the year ahead of the normal summer series.

The show is now the most watched UK programme in the coveted 16-34 demographic — and another series means that there's now set to be twice the amount of drama, gossip, Casa Amor angst and, of course, a healthy dose of cracking on, with not one but two batches of Island hopefuls on the lookout for love.