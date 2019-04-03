Bake Off viewers shocked as Sandi Toksvig destroys Krishnan Guru-Murthy's cake
It’s Toksvig-gate!
Published: Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at 10:50 am
Some five years after the scandal of bingate hit Bake Off, another suspected saboteur has been active in the tent, and it is none other than GBBO judge Sandi Toksvig.
On the final episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, Toksvig offered to help Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy flip his raspberry almond cake, leading to the sponge breaking into “a million pieces”.
Some viewers are pointing the finger of blame at Sandi who, after the incident, sighed and walked away saying: "Umm, I'm going to go now."
But if Guru-Murthy’s clumsiness during the rest of the challenges is anything to go by, we reckon it might have been just a tiny bit his fault, too.
