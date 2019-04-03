Some five years after the scandal of bingate hit Bake Off, another suspected saboteur has been active in the tent, and it is none other than GBBO judge Sandi Toksvig.

On the final episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, Toksvig offered to help Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy flip his raspberry almond cake, leading to the sponge breaking into “a million pieces”.