Loves: Celebrities, winning and bringing out the natural beauty in others

Hates: Unhygienic and lazy people

Fun fact: He thinks he is most like former housemate Perez Hilton "because he was loud, confident and he entertained"

He says:

To be honest it is a great opportunity to get a stepping stone and get more exposure to make a path for myself. It could be presenting work, acting work, reality work. I've started my own entity, KMS, which is the Kieran McLeod show.

I am single, but am I looking for love? It would be more like lust!

I am going to win. Would I step on anyone's toes? The nice ones always finish last so if you have to step on some toes then sometimes you have to do it in life. Nine times out of ten I probably would.

Almost famous: Kieran hosts his own weekly radio show - and posts sketches online for the world to enjoy.

See him button and unbutton some jackets here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu2XOpFQjsg

Here's his audition tape for a presenting job. No word on whether he was the successful candidate...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhzWeTY1Z2I