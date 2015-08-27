Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila (Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen) is a US reality show star, model, writer and actress who appeared on A Shot At Love with Tila Tequila, a bisexual reality series which saw singletons battle for her affections. Tila has been offered an impressive figure to take part according to TMZ, who said: ‘We’re told she leaves in a couple of weeks to start filming the reality show abroad with her new housemates."

Janice Dickinson

The American model is no stranger to reality shows. The Australian jungle is probably still ringing with the sound of her telling Ant and Dec just how much placenta smells during the 2007 series. According to The Sun, the 60-year-old comes with a pretty price tag too, with her contract rumoured to be £300,000.

Keeley Hazell

Janice may not be the only model tempted by the lure of the Big Brother eye this summer. Keeley Hazell, who has modeled for FHM as well as appearing in films including Horrible Bosses 2, is also said to be in the running. According to the Daily Star, the offer is on the table, Hazell just needs to make her decision.

Eamonn Holmes

One man who won’t be making his way into the Big Brother house is presenter Eamonn Holmes. Despite being invited, and being a vocal viewer of the show, it’s his pants – and wife Ruth Langsford – that are halting his progress. “I have been asked to do Celebrity Big Brother,” Holmes told the Mirror. “I say to Ruth, ‘I don’t think we can ignore this now.’ She is like, ‘That is not happening. I am not having people see what you’re really like. You and your underwear.’ It boils down to my underwear why I am not allowed to go on.” Maybe some nice new pants for Christmas, Eamonn, so you can go in next year..?

Dina Lohan

Nope, we've not just forgotten that her name is Lindsay, it's LiLo's mum Dina who's rumoured to be taking part in this year's series. Ms Lohan Snr is in "final negotiations", according to TMZ and could fit in well to the rumoured UK vs USA theme producers are working on following the success last series of putting the likes of Perez Hilton up against Katie Hopkins.

James Hill

The CBB house always needs a cheeky chappy and this year's could well be in the form of The Apprentice candidate James Hill, with The Sun reporting he's already signed a contract with the Channel 5 show. James didn't get within reach of Lord Sugar's money on last year's series, but his Del Boy-esque, stretching-in-the-boardroom ways certainly got him noticed. Winner Mark Wright admitted he wouldn't be surprised if James took part, telling RadioTimes.com at the end of the business series: "I'd watch it. I shared a room with the geezer. It would be a good show."

Gemma Collins

TOWIE's Gemma Collins didn't last too long in the jungle during last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, even if she did think she'd handle it exactly like the "turtle and the slug"... After just a couple of days Gemma called it quits saying she felt like a "puppet" version of herself. In fact, she rather succinctly added: "I will never ever do a show like this ever. It’s put me off TV for life." But Gemma apparently wants people to see the "real" her, with a source telling the Mirror: "She's happy and feels ready to get stuck into CBB." All well and good if it happens, but perhaps some waterproof mascara this time, eh?

Stevi Ritchie

Even when Stevi Ritchie was still taking part in last year's X Factor series, his thoughts had already turned to his next reality show. “I don’t think I could do the jungle," he told us, "but if you were to say to me, ‘Would you go in the Celebrity Big Brother House?’, I might do that. No one’s approached me about it yet, if they do I’ll consider it. I’ve always loved Big Brother.”

One celebrity cycle has since gone by and it was Ritchie-free, but could he be in this summer’s edition of the show? A potential spanner in the works is his confirmed stint on stage five nights a week in Pontins, which runs from 14th July through to 3rd September. Given last year’s CBB summer series kicked off on 18th August, it suggests Stevi’s prior commitments will prevent him taking his place in the house. The official line from his reps is ‘no comment’, but perhaps he’ll be a late arrival? After all, stranger things have happened on this show – although don't expect Stevi’s fiancé and fellow X Factor alum Chloe-Jasmine Whichello to head in instead. Her rep gave us a very firm, “No, no, no…”

Sammy Winward

After leaving Emmerdale, 29-year-old actress Sammy Winward said she received droves of texts from fans who thought she was signing up to CBB. "I was like, 'I'm absolutely not!'" she told OK! magazine. "I haven't been approached and it's not on my agenda at all."

Holly Willoughby

This Morning and Celebrity Juice star Holly Willoughby would quite like to take part... for a weekend.

“I’d love to! Special mission for a weekend. I’d do a weekend!” she told host Emma Willis during an episode of ITV2's Celebrity Juice. “When you really love something, you should be able to have a go at something,” she continued, saying she’s been a fan from the moment the show first hit the airwaves back in 2000. “I’ve watched it ever since. It’s so good, it’s so good.”

Telling the host will make it happen, right?

Hulk Hogan

In keeping with the UK vs US theme we're expecting on this year's series, show bosses are said to be keen to snag Georgia-born wrestling star Hulk Hogan. “Hulk is a big name. He’s known for being opinionated," a source told the Mirror, suggesting he's been offered a hefty sum to take part. Of course, Hogan's no stranger to reality shows, his family being the centre of attention in fly-on-the-wall series Hogan Knows Best between 2005 and 2007.

Natasha Hamilton

Former Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton is hotly tipped to be entering the house – she's close to signing on the "dotted line", according to the Express. In a match made in 90s pop heaven, she's currently dating, and recently had a baby with, Ritchie Neville of 5ive fame. He took part in Channel 4's winter sports-themed reality show The Jump earlier this year and the duo participated in ITVBe's Seven Days With... which follows celebrity couples' day-to-day lives for a week. Perhaps the two shows have given her the bug for a bit of extra reality show action? Although a ski slope might be easier to handle than some of the characters in the house...

David Gest

In 2006, music producer David Gest delighted I'm A Celebrity campers with his amusing celebrity stories (mainly about the late Michael Jackson), and it seems CBB fancy a dose of the same action in this year's series. “David Gest has proved to be reality TV gold in the past, his crazy tales about the music business and odd behaviour," a source told the Mirror. "David is not such a hot head and is generally very popular, he could be the man to calm down any big rows.” According to the report, Gest has been offered a whopping six-figure deal to appear, however he's also in the process of preparing for his Time of My Life tour, which will see him host evenings with a variety of soul legends across the UK from September. A stint in the CBB house might not be right just now.