“The Apprentice has won two Baftas,” said Sugar in an interview in the latest issue of Radio Times. “The first season, it won a Bafta, and the second time they won was for Celebrity Apprentice. I was the one that brought them the idea.

“I was the one that brought it to the BBC. And I’m the only one that never got the gong, that never got the mask. Unbelievable…”

“I went up there and made the acceptance speech and all that stuff, right? And I was told, no, they’re not for me, that’s for the hard-working backroom people in [production company] Boundless – one of whom was an accountant, believe it or not.

More like this

“So I think it’s about time that Bafta started to recognise the show as a major contributor to business on television – in a similar manner to Simon Cowell [he received Bafta’s Special Award in 2010].

“I think Bafta should recognise me for my great contribution to business, and give me one of these awards.”

Lord Sugar fronts the Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief on 8th March 2019 at 9pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Lord Sugar in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday