Aaron Willis , 38, and Akeem Bundu-Kamara , 29, were the latest to be fired by Lord Alan Sugar after performing poorly during the latest challenge of creating, branding and pitching their own baby food to potential retailers.

The Apprentice featured a brutal double elimination in Week 10 tonight (Thursday 10th March) as we edged closer to the final.

That means just four candidates remain for next week's task. Of those who could be successful and end up winning that big investment from Lord Sugar, Aaron and Akeem have put forward their predictions.

"I think I’d put my money on Kathryn [Louise Burn] to win," Aaron said. "I was good mates with Kathryn in the house. We didn’t actually work together much during the process, but I’m really rooting for her.

"She just seemed to be on the ball – all the girls were to be fair, they’re all really intelligent. But Kathryn just has the edge for me, she’s been so calm and collected throughout."

Akeem also named Kathryn as a potential contender, adding: "As for a winner, I think Steff [Affleck] has a great business plan, so it will be interesting to see how she does next week - and I’ve always thought Kathryn exudes a lot of confidence, so I can’t wait to see how far she gets."

So, far we've seen 11 contestants fired from The Apprentice 2022, with Akshay Thakrar being given the boot last week following several weeks in the bottom three.

Beloved boardroom aide Claude Littner will be returning to the series for the interview process of the competition, after missing this year's show to recover from a bike accident.

He has been replaced by Tim Campbell, the first candidate to win The Apprentice, although he too was missing from this week's episode after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of filming.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Claude revealed what he's looking for in the candidates.

He said: "A good start is when you’ve got someone sitting in front of you who has done well in the process and has a business plan that is well considered, researched and demonstrates expertise and experience in their sector."