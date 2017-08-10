Radio Times Online Champion Round 3
Who makes your day on the internet?
Do you watch all of your favourite 'TV' on the internet? Are your entertainment heroes more likely to pop up on your laptop than your cinema screen? Then chances are you'll know who your Online Champion is already.
You've whittled the internet's best and brightest stars down to a shortlist of just 16 and now we want YOU to decide who you think deserves that Radio Times Online Champion crown.
Take a look through the four groups below - A, B, C and D - and cast as many votes as you like for your favourite creators, who are facing off against each other in head to head battles.
8 will become4 at the end of the round so every vote counts!
You can vote as many times as you like for as many creators as you like but remember, you MUST cast your vote before 3pm BST on Friday August 11th. Happy voting!
More like this
How does Champion work?
Having trouble seeing the polls? Try clicking here