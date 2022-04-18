Mabuse quit Strictly after seven years on the BBC's most famous dancefloor, having previously achieved two consecutive wins in a row – the only pro to have pulled off such a feat so far.

Oti Mabuse is moving on from Strictly Come Dancing , but that doesn't mean she's slowing down. In fact, the pro dancer already has three projects on the go, including a solo tour, a musical and hosting a new dating show.

And now, the dancer turned Dancing on Ice judge has revealed the one Strictly performance that "changed" things for her during a chat with The Guardian. And it's neither of the dances that secured her the glitterball.

It was her samba with 2016 contestant and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

“That was when it all started to change for me,” Mabuse explained.

“That samba was really the first African dance that was ever on Strictly," she continued. "Everyone thought they knew samba, they had seen everything, but this was something they had never seen. And they jumped out of their seats.

"If that’s not the point, what is? Afterwards, people would come up to us in Pret just to say ‘wow’.”

The samba was so iconic, the audience were on their feet halfway through the performance – and it's easy to see why.

Mabuse is likely to make similar waves in her upcoming projects, including her just-launched Shakespearean musical dating show Romeo & Duet.

