Oti – who lifted the Glitterball on two successive occasions in 2019 and 2020 – opened up about the "difficult decision" to leave in a post on Instagram this morning (Tuesday 22nd February).

Oti Mabuse has confirmed that she will be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years as a professional dancer on the entertainment juggernaut.

"I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time," she wrote. "Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!"

She added that she was "honestly so grateful" to the BBC and said that she "can’t put into words how difficult this decision has been".

"Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible," she continued. "You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you.

"I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

Several of Oti's fellow Strictly pros were quick to comment on the post, expressing that she would be missed on the show but wishing her luck for future endeavours.

"Will miss ya Oti," wrote Kai Widdrington, "Go and be the superstar that you are."

Jowita Przystał added "Love you girl!!!! Your passion and courage will lead you to the tops of many mountains."

And Nancy Wu wrote: "I love you baby girl. I know you will shine like a star no matter what you do and where you are."

Meanwhile, former Strictly pro Ian Waite said: "Good luck darling! Such a talented gorgeous person, you have been amazing on #strictly. Excited to see your future projects."

Several former Strictly contestants – including Dan Walker, Jamie Laing and Sara Davies – also commented on the post.

In addition to Strictly, Oti has appeared on a great number of entertainment programmes in recent years – including serving as a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer, a panellist on The Masked Dancer, and a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.