The Traitors favourite Claudia Winkleman's hit quiz show confirms return date
One Question will be back on Channel 4, after first airing in 2022.
If you're missing Claudia Winkleman on your screens now that the most recent seasons of both Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors have ended, then never fear - she's back to host the second season of her Channel 4 quiz show, One Question.
The series, which first aired in 2022, is officially returning for its second season at 8pm on Friday 14th February on Channel 4.
The series sees contestants vying to win £100k, and all they need to do so is answer one question, to which they are given 16 possible answers. Will they be able to find the correct one?
In the first episode of season 2, Leeds flatmates Yuz and Scott will be taking to the hot seat, as will married couple Grace and Darren from London.
With regards to the new season, Winkleman said: "I love One Question, it holds a special place in my heart because of the simplicity of it. When they asked me to do it, they were like, 'It’s just one question and one answer,' so I was in. It’s all I needed to know.
"There aren’t any flashing lights, there isn’t a glitter cannon, there isn’t complicated decision making. I’m going to give you one question and you just have to find me the answer. I love that."
Beyond this season of One Question, Winkleman is expected to be back on screens later this year not only for a new season of Strictly, but also a celebrity version of The Traitors.
The line-up for that season has yet to be confirmed, but rumoured to be taking part are the likes of Stephen Fry, Robert Peston, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Courteney Cox and Rylan Clark.
Read more:
- James May's new Channel 5 series Great Explorers air date confirmed
- The Traitors fans react to 'betrayal' in dramatic season 3 finale
One Question season 2 starts at 8pm on Friday 14th February on Channel 4.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.