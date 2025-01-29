The series sees contestants vying to win £100k, and all they need to do so is answer one question, to which they are given 16 possible answers. Will they be able to find the correct one?

In the first episode of season 2, Leeds flatmates Yuz and Scott will be taking to the hot seat, as will married couple Grace and Darren from London.

With regards to the new season, Winkleman said: "I love One Question, it holds a special place in my heart because of the simplicity of it. When they asked me to do it, they were like, 'It’s just one question and one answer,' so I was in. It’s all I needed to know.

"There aren’t any flashing lights, there isn’t a glitter cannon, there isn’t complicated decision making. I’m going to give you one question and you just have to find me the answer. I love that."

Claudia Winkleman in One Question season 2. Channel 4

Beyond this season of One Question, Winkleman is expected to be back on screens later this year not only for a new season of Strictly, but also a celebrity version of The Traitors.

The line-up for that season has yet to be confirmed, but rumoured to be taking part are the likes of Stephen Fry, Robert Peston, Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Courteney Cox and Rylan Clark.

Read more:

One Question season 2 starts at 8pm on Friday 14th February on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.