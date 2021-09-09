National Television Awards 2021 LIVE – all winners and biggest moments

Yes, it’s that time of year again – give or take a few COVID delays – with the National Television Awards (NTAs) once more bringing the bright and beautiful of British telly together for a night of glitz, glamour and shiny statuettes.

As ever, these are the only major TV Awards voted for by the public, so anything could happen – and you can join us here throughout the night to track the shock wins, surprise losses and all the behind-the-scenes action from inside the ceremony.

Refresh this page to see all the latest winners, commentary and big moments.

Welcome to the National Television Awards

4:32pm:

Hi everyone, I’m Grace Henry, Entertainment and Factual Editor, and I’m here at the NTAs with writer Lauren Morris. We’ll be bringing you all the latest from the red carpet as the stars arrive. Tweet us @RadioTimes if you have any burning questions about the night, otherwise stay tuned for more!

4.00pm:



Hello and welcome to our NTAs live blog! Over the course of the night RadioTimes.com’s TV experts will be reporting to you from inside the ceremony and keeping an eye on the live ceremony, which is set to crown the biggest stars and best TV series of the last year.

This year, hosting duties have passed to newcomer Joel Dommett, who’ll be master of ceremonies for an evening that will see the likes of Line of Duty, It’s a Sin, Des, Normal People and Unforgotten facing off for major awards alongside entertainment shows like I’m a Celebrity, Taskmaster, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show.

And with not one, not two but three Line of Duty stars (Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar) in the running for Best Drama Performance, it’s AC-12’s award to lose – but could Olly Alexander or David Tennant cause a major upset?

Check out the full list of NTAs 2021 nominations to see who else could be in the running for glory, and stick with our blog to see who actually takes home the main prizes.

Though before all that, it’s time to head over to the red carpet to see which celebs are in attendance for this gloriously in-person (goodbye Zoom!) ceremony.

