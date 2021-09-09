David Tennant says he’d love to play “a baddie” on Line of Duty

David Tennant has revealed that he’s eyeing up a role as a villain on BBC One’s Line of Duty.

Speaking to press after picking up the National Television Award for Drama Performance for his role in ITV’s Des, Tennant said he’d love to play “a baddie” in the detective drama.

“I’d quite like to be a baddie in a Line of Duty season. That’s a big gig, isn’t it?” he said, adding: “I’m available.”

Tennant took home his sixth National Television Award this evening, having received the gong for Special Recognition back in 2015.

Last year, Tennant played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s Des alongside Daniel Mays and Jason Watkins who starred as DCI Peter Jay and biographer Brian Masters respectively.

He beat out the likes of Line of Duty stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar for the National Television Awards’ Drama Performance honour after playing the lead in Des, which drew in 10 million viewers with its first episode in 2020.

Was recently announced to be starring in a modern-day adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde with his wife and former Doctor Who co-star Georgia Tennant.

Described as a conspiracy thriller, the series will see Tennant play a disgraced journalist who, after looking into a career-defining story, finds himself on the run when sinister enemies attempt to silence him.

BBC One’s Line of Duty took home two awards at the NTAs tonight, receiving this year’s Special Recognition award and the award for Returning Drama.

Des is available to stream on ITV Hub.