David Tennant and Georgia Tennant to star in modern-day Jekyll and Hyde series

David Tennant is set to star in a modern-day Jekyll and Hyde series titled Hide – and he’ll be joined in the cast by his wife and Staged co-star Georgia Tennant.

Described as “a Jekyll & Hyde tale by way of a conspiracy thriller”, Tennant stars as a disgraced journalist who finds himself looking into a story that he reckons could put his career back on track.

Things don’t quite go as planned though, and he soon finds himself on the run from some sinister enemies who are desperate to silence him.

According to the synopsis, while he’s on the run “a serious accident has an extraordinary side effect, and he realizes there are monsters in the world – and he may be one of them.”

As reported by Deadline, David Tennant – who will also executive produce the series – said, “One of my earliest jobs was playing ‘first policeman’ in a BBC radio adaptation of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

“I read the book many years ago and I’ve been fascinated with this character for as long as I can remember. This story has followed me around for years, tapping on my shoulder slightly impatiently.”

He added, “When Julie Anne [Robinson] approached me to talk about reimagining it for the 21st century, alongside her, the magnificent Fazekas and Butters and with the ever-brilliant Georgia Tennant, I didn’t let her finish the sentence.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing this character, telling this story and working with these people.”

Meanwhile, director and executive producer Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton) said of the project, “I am ecstatic to have this opportunity to work with such creative and talented individuals.

“The Jekyll and Hyde story is a classic, and it is so thrilling to be bringing a new and exciting iteration to the screen with such brilliant collaborators.”

No other casting news has been revealed as yet, but the series has been written by Agent Carter scribes Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who also executive produce.

