David Tennant beats Line of Duty stars to win NTA for best drama performance

Doctor Who star David Tennant beat the likes of Line of Duty stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar this evening as he scooped the award for Drama Performance at the National Television Awards.

The actor received the award for his role as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s true-crime drama Des, which aired on the channel last year.

The drama attracted huge viewership, with 10 million tuning in to watch the first episode in the week it launched.

Further ITV Hub statistics revealed the three-part drama generated consumption hours of 2.2 million. It is now top of the ITV Hub’s most watched shows on catch-up.

The Real Des: The Dennis Nilsen Story, a documentary which followed the drama, also ranked in fifth place amongst the top 10 catch up shows.

Tennant’s Good Omens and Staged co-star Michael Sheen presented the award.

The pair starred in the second series of the BBC sitcom earlier this year, so fans will have been delighted to see them back on the small screen together.

It’s a Sin protagonist Olly Alexander was also nominated for the award, alongside the three Line of Duty stars.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Alexander, however, as earlier in the night, the Years and Years star picked up an award for It’s a Sin, which won Best New Drama.

The Russell T Davies drama, which aired on Channel 4 earlier in the year, followed three men Ritchie (Alexander), Colin (Callum Scott Howells) and Roscoe (Omari Douglas) who lived through the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United Kingdom.

