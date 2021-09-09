Line of Duty wins NTAs for Special Recognition and Returning Drama

Line of Duty took home two National Television Awards this evening after winning Returning Drama and the award for Special Recognition.

The detective drama beat out the likes of Unforgotten, The Crown and Call the Midwife in the Returning Drama category, and became only the second show ever to win the NTA for Special Recognition, following in the footsteps of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs.

Line of Duty aired its sixth series in March, breaking viewing records after 12.8 million fans tuned in find out the identity of long-running corrupt copper ‘H’ in the highly-anticipated finale.

Martin Compston, Line of Duty’s executive producer Simon Heath, Tommy Jessop and several more of the cast and creatives accepted both awards on stage.

The BBC One drama has been nominated for two NTAs in the past, including 2018’s Crime Drama and 2020’s Drama categories. However, this year is the first in which the Jed Mercurio show has actually won.

In previous years, the National Television Award for Special Recognition has been given to the likes of Sir Michael Palin, David Dimbleby, Graham Norton, Sir Billy Connolly, David Tennant, Joanna Lumley and Jonathan Ross.

While the identity of ‘H’ was revealed in the Line of Duty series six finale, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer said back in May that she was “looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next” and “what the future of the series might be“.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.