Coronation Street dominates National Television Awards 2021 with most wins

Tonight was a big night for Coronation Street, who picked up not one, but three awards at the National Television Awards 2021.

Advertisement

Their first award went to actress Mollie Gallagher, who won best Serial Drama Performance for her role as Nina Lucas in the ITV soap.

Gallagher beat fellow Corrie star Sally Carman, EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, and Hollyoaks star Billy Price, who were also nominated for the award.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Their second win came from young actor Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman on the soap. Riordan was up against Emmerdale’s Emile John, Casualty star Olivia D’Lima, Hollyoaks star Rhiannon Clements, and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is about to make her debut on Strictly Come Dancing, for the Newcomer award.

And if that wasn’t enough, the show scored the hat-trick when they scooped a third award, this time for Serial Drama, beating the likes of Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Emmerdale who won the accolade back in 2020.

The three awards made the ITV soap the biggest winners on the night, with presenting duo Ant and Dec in close second with two awards – for I’m A Celebrity, which won the Bruce Forsyth and Entertainment Award, and Best Presenter, which they won for the 20th time in a row.

Other winners on the night included BBC drama Line of Duty, which won Returning Drama and the Special Recognition award.

The NTAs, which was due to take place in January, aired on Thursday, 9th September, and was hosted by The Masked Singer‘s Joel Dommett for the first time.

Advertisement

The NTAs are available to catch up on ITV Hub. Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.