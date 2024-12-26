Monty Don confirms Gardeners' World future in contract update
Don confirmed the news while speaking with the new issue of Radio Times magazine.
Horticulturist and broadcaster Monty Don has hosted the BBC's Gardeners' World since 2003, only taking a break between 2008 and 2011, when Toby Buckland took over.
After 20 years at the helm of the programme, some might have been worried that Don would be moving on from it – however, he has now confirmed that this is not the case.
In fact, Don won't just be back for one more year on the gardening show, but two, meaning he will be the programme's lead presenter until at least the end of 2026.
Don revealed the news when speaking with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, when asked whether he planned to continue with the show.
He said: "I never make plans beyond two years, but I’ve agreed to do another two [from January 2025].
"Every time I think, 'Am I really going to do this?' But the truth is that I do enjoy it. I’m lucky because it’s in my own garden. If the programme is made well, I’ll continue."
Don was speaking with Radio Times magazine about his new BBC Two programme Monty Don's British Gardens, which will start airing on Monday 10th January at 8pm.
The programme will see Don travelling across all four nations, visiting gardens across the country, from those in the most inhospitable places to private royal gardens and more.
Asked why he chose to focus on British Gardens now when speaking with Radio Times magazine, he said: "I’ve been travelling the world visiting gardens since Around the World in 80 Gardens in 2008.
"While Gardeners’ World is essentially practical, sharing the experience of how to garden, the travel programmes are more of a cultural thing: why are people gardening here, what does it mean to them?
"We suddenly thought, why don’t we look at our own back yard with the same kind of cultural, anthropological eye?"
Previous episodes of Gardeners' World are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
