Mastermind confirms start date as quiz returns for 2024/2025 season
TV's most intimidating chair is back.
Clive Myrie will return to host classic quiz show Mastermind this August, the BBC has confirmed.
The new run will test the nation's sharpest minds as they compete to be crowned the ultimate Mastermind Champion.
It has been revealed that Mastermind 2024/2025 will begin on Monday 12th August at 7:30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer, featuring the usual assortment of tough quiz questions to really get your mind whirring.
As ever, the contestants will face two minutes of questions on their specialist subject, followed by two and a half minutes of general knowledge.
The winner of each heat will qualify for a place in the semi-finals and six finalists will then compete in the Grand Final, where one of them will become the Mastermind Champion and take home the Mastermind trophy.
The iconic quiz, first created by Bill Wright, celebrated its 50th anniversary back in 2022.
In 2021, John Humphreys announced he would be leaving Mastermind after 18 years, and BBC News journalist Clive Myrie was confirmed has his replacement.
In an interview with Radio Times magazine, the News at Ten presenter said: "I hope that I’m a friendly face when the contestants walk in... The questions are forbidding, the chair is forbidding. I'm not going to be forbidding.
"I'm there as a friend and we could, potentially, have a drink afterwards."
Mastermind returns to BBC Two on Monday 12th August at 7:30pm.
