With Amol Rajan back at the helm, 28 new student teams from across the UK will be battling it out to earn the title of Series Champions and lift the trophy.

Each team will be asked questions on all aspects of human thought, achievement and culture from around the world in a series of fast-paced and fiercely competitive matches, featuring the nation's brightest students.

As the teams go head-to-head, all will be looking to take the crown from reigning champs Imperial College, who finished the previous competition with 285 points, beating UCL.

More like this

Imperial College University Challenge 2024 team Lee, Jones, Haddad and Debnath. Ric Lowe

Amol Rajan said: "It's been a summer of great competition on our screens, with high drama, tense finishes and shining talent.

"And the thrilling new series of University Challenge continues in that vein. The standards are high, the students are magnificent, and the starters for 10 as addictive as ever. Please join us!"

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "Amol's first series with University Challenge blew audiences out of the water. Really excited he is back with more incredible University teams going head to head.

Read more:

"This new series will be sure to have audiences shouting at their screens once again and I’m looking forward to the next big moment."

Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer, Lifted Entertainment added: "We're thrilled that audiences have responded with such enthusiasm to Amol Rajan taking over the chair previously occupied by Bamber Gascogne and Jeremy Paxman, and we invite them to test themselves against these exceptionally smart students."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

University Challenge returns to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this August.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.