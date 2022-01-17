Masked Singer’s Pat Cash nearly gave away identity trying to work out co-stars

However, the tennis champ almost blew his cover way before his official unmasking.

Pat Cash was recently unmasked as The Masked Singer ‘s Bagpipes during Saturday night’s episode of the show.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, Cash revealed he almost gave himself away one day when he was in his dressing room, and heard another one of The Masked Singer season 3 contestants arriving at the studio.

“I heard somebody talking, so I poked my head out there,” he explained. “All I could see was someone coming out of the car and they were completely covered up with gloves on and all that sort of stuff.

“And, I was thinking, ‘Oh hold on! I don’t really know who celebrities are and all that sort of stuff, but I might be able to get a clue’ and I sort of looked at this person’s partner and I thought, ‘Oh, hold on, are they the partner? Or are they the manager?'”

He continued: “And then I realised I’m getting so wound up just like everybody else trying to guess. So, I was really having a stare and then I realised, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got my head out the window, what am I doing?’ So I put my head back in the window before I got in trouble myself.”

Despite his efforts, Cash struggled to successfully work out who anyone was, but he thinks Jonathan Ross’ guess about Poodle – who the judge thinks is singer-songwriter Mika – could be right.

He added: “The only thing that I heard – Jonathan Ross thought that one of them might be Mika. I don’t know. I mean, he could be right. Nobody spoke and a couple of times we’d pass each other and it was kind of friendly. We’d all sort of be waving at each other, but I didn’t see everybody. I’m really looking forward to it. Actually, I’m checking in all the time to see who’s been revealed.”

The Masked Singer is on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturdays.