If you're a fan of cooking shows, or just fancy seeing a national treasure live in person, then look no further - Mary Berry will be appearing at a Radio Times Hall of Fame event , where she will be in conversation with Claudia Winkleman to tell all about her long and storied career.

We're now mere days away from the highly-anticipated BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022 , which runs from 20th to 22nd May, and with tickets still on sale there's never been a better time to snap them up ready for the big weekend.

The 75-minute event will chart the Queen of the Kitchen's life since the early 1970s, when she first hit our screens and became a champion of home cooking.

The conversation will of course cover Berry's time as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, as well as recent hit shows such as Best Home Cook and Mary Berry: Love to Cook.

Mary Berry BBC

Berry will be joined by her friend and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Claudia Winkleman, who will engage her in a conversation about her life on the small screen, in a tribute to one of the nation’s favourite cooks.

The event will be held in the NFT1 venue at BFI Southbank on 20th May at 6:30pm, as part of the three-day festival – pick up tickets here.

Elsewhere at this year's festival, TV fans can enjoy a whole host of star-studded Q&As and exclusive previews, including a Hall of Fame event with Stephen Fry, panels for His Dark Materials and Martin Freeman: The Responder, previews for Prehistoric Planet and The Essex Serpent and many, many more.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

