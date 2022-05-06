Stephen Fry joins star-studded BFI & Radio Times Television Festival

Now, joining the list of stars from the TV world who will be making an appearance, acclaimed actor, comedian and writer Stephen Fry will be taking to the stage for Hall of Fame: Stephen Fry in conversation with Alan Yentob .

The much-anticipated BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022 is coming to the Southbank in just a matter of weeks, and the schedule is filling up fast with some brilliant panels and previews.

A celebration of his career from his screen debut in the early 1980s right through to today, the TV polymath will talk us through his years in entertainment, including his comedy partnership with Hugh Laurie, his scene-stealing turns as Melchett in Blackadder, his definitive portrayal of Bertie Wooster’s valet Jeeves, and his more recent success as the former host of QI.

Hosted by Alan Yentob, it's a panel that's not to be missed, taking place on 22nd May at 8:15pm at the BFI IMAX. Tickets go on sale today at 11:30am for BFI champions and patrons, 12:30pm for BFI members, 3:30pm for Radio Times subscribers, and at 4:30pm they will be available to all.

Stephen Fry will be appearing at this year's BFI & Radio Times Television Festival Getty

This event joins a star-studded roster of panels and previews that have been previously confirmed, including the likes of His Dark Materials, Prehistoric Planet and The Outlaws, as well as a first look at upcoming Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent and a panel and Q&A for The Responder featuring Martin Freeman.

Another Hall of Fame event will feature beloved queen of the kitchen Mary Berry, who will also be celebrated live in person. The festival will be held at both the BFI's Southbank base and also in its nearby IMAX cinema.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

