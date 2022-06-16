Recent bombshell entry Jay went on three dates last night , one of which was with Tasha, who told him that he wasn't wasting his time with her – despite the fact she is currently coupled up with Andrew.

There's trouble brewing in the Love Island villa tonight as Tasha Ghouri confronts Jay Younger for what she views as his meddling in her relationship with Andrew Le Page.

At the end of the episode, Jay came to the conclusion that a relationship with Tasha was very much on the table and expressed an intention to pursue it.

However, he might well overstep the mark tonight.

In a gathering of the boys, Jay tells Andrew: "I won't lie, man, I think you and Tasha might not be as strong as you think. I feel like maybe you’re more emotionally invested than she is."

Later, Andrew feeds back to Tasha, saying: "At the end of the day, a new guy has come in and he’s said his point of view – he wasn’t sure why one minute you were wanting it and the next minute not wanting it."

He continues: "Everyone’s allowed their opinion. For me, I don’t really care – the only opinion for me is mine and yours, and I am happy.”

Jay speaks to Tasha in tonight's episode of Love Island ITV

If there ever were sparks flying between Jay and Tasha, this seems to put them on ice as she stops by the Beach Hut to vent some frustration.

"I think Jay is trying to put a wedge in between me and Andrew and I don’t appreciate it," she says.

Tasha will be sitting down for a serious chat with Jay later in the episode, but it's unclear as of yet what the outcome of that conversation will be – tune in to find out.

