League of Festive Fandoms Task 3: Fandoms Unite
Can you bring your team together for Festive Fandoms glory?
Published: Thursday, 1 December 2016 at 0:30 pm
Greetings fandoms! You've been off to a cracking start in this year's Festive Fandoms tournament, selecting your captains and supporting them as they go head to head and now it's time for Challenge #3.
Fandoms Unite asks you to do one very simple thing - bring your fandom together in a special fan hub to show your support for your favourite show.
All you have to do is find your fan hub below and bring as many of your team - and any other supporters you think may help your cause - together there before midnight GMT on Friday December 2nd.
As we say in the League of Festive Fandoms - off you go-ho-ho!
Team Banished Hub
Team Doctor Who Hub
Team Fifty Shades Hub
Tean Hannibal Hub
Team Merlin Hub
Team Our Girl Hub
Team Outlander Hub
Team Poldark Hub
Team Sherlock Hub
Team Musketeers Hub
Team Versailles Hub
Team Victoria Hub
Team Wynonna Earp Hub
