Greetings fandoms! You've been off to a cracking start in this year's Festive Fandoms tournament, selecting your captains and supporting them as they go head to head and now it's time for Challenge #3.

Fandoms Unite asks you to do one very simple thing - bring your fandom together in a special fan hub to show your support for your favourite show.

All you have to do is find your fan hub below and bring as many of your team - and any other supporters you think may help your cause - together there before midnight GMT on Friday December 2nd.

As we say in the League of Festive Fandoms - off you go-ho-ho!

Team Banished Hub

Team Doctor Who Hub

Team Fifty Shades Hub

Tean Hannibal Hub

Team Merlin Hub

Team Our Girl Hub

Team Outlander Hub

Team Poldark Hub

Team Sherlock Hub

Team Musketeers Hub

Team Versailles Hub

Team Victoria Hub

Team Wynonna Earp Hub

