So, what did they have to do? Well, it was simple really.

Each team took on a series of tasks, as laid out by RadioTimes.com in this here timetable, winning points for their teams along the way.

As teams won points in the challenges, we updated our Festive Fandoms League Table below.

More like this

Points for tasks were awarded in descending order, with 10 for the team in first place, nine for the team in second place, 8 for the team in third place and so on and so forth.

And after several very exciting battles, Team Versailles came out on top!

Congratulations to our #FestiveFandoms Champions - and to all the teams who put in a stellar performance, showing great solidarity with their fellow fans and the stars of their favourite films and TV series.

Advertisement

Until next year, it's time to go-ho-ho!