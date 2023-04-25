Have you ever wondered who puts the uniforms on the military bands and honour guards? Who plans the invitations? And who, vitally, makes sure there are cups of tea at the nation's coronation street parties?

Come Coronation Day, the eyes of millions will be on the great and good at Westminster Abbey: the King and Queen, the princes and princesses, the dukes and the duchesses. But what about the talented men and women who put the show on the road?

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned 16 months after her accession. The planning of King Charles III's coronation has, by comparison, been an eight-month rush: just 240 days to arrange everything from changing the royal cipher on countless uniforms to agreeing on the recipe for the perfect coronation quiche.

With that in mind, in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine – the first of two special coronation issues – we talk to Nathan Kashket whose family firm has made 6,000 uniforms for members of the armed forces taking part in the coronation parade.

We also talk to those preparing to sing for the King in the Coronation Choir, including Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is mentoring an all-deaf signing group. And if you require inspiration for a tea party, six of our top TV chefs offer us a dish fit to set before a king.

Plus, we meet Emma Bridgewater, who has produced a range of pottery to mark the event. Not that she will be sipping a cuppa on 6th May – like thousands of others she’ll be on the Mall, hoping Charles III's reign will signal a revival of British skills and industry worthy of a new Carolean age.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Writer Gwyneth Jones on bringing Henry Fielding's novel Tom Jones to life on ITVX and updating the plot to include a Black character, played by Sophie Wilde; also interviewed alongside Solly McLeod, who plays the lead character

Clive Myrie discusses driving in Italy for his new travel series Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip on BBC Two

Michael Frayn tells us about writing a new book about the people who have most impacted him in nine decades, the reason for the absence of women in the list, and how this book will "probably" be his last

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the move from Bollywood to Hollywood, how she never expected the on-screen representation she sees today and, despite her success, feeling unstable in an acting career

