Katie McGlynn clarifies minor Strictly mishap after injury rumours

Katie McGlynn has revealed the full extent of her recent Strictly Come Dancing injury, confirming that recent reports have greatly exaggerated exactly what happened to her on the set.

Earlier this week, a source for The Sun claimed that McGlynn had been left “in agony” after kicking a glitterball while filming a social media promo, adding that she was “absolutely raging” about the incident.

Fortunately, the Hollyoaks star revealed on Twitter that her injury was nothing more than two small cuts to her big toe and went on to poke fun at the dramatic press coverage it received.

“It’s amazing what I find out about myself,” she began. “During filming for Strictly I kicked a prop which gave me a small cut. According to a ‘source’ I was ‘absolutely raging’, ‘blamed staff’ and am in ‘severe pain’?!

McGlynn added: “A load of rubbish! I actually had a lovely day.”

McGlynn’s version of events lines up with an earlier statement from the BBC, which described a “minor cut” to her foot that required only a plaster to treat.

The spokesperson said: “Katie McGlynn sustained a minor cut to her foot whilst filming digital material for Strictly. She was treated by the on-site medic who applied a plaster and she is absolutely fine.”

With less than two weeks to go until the first show of the year, the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up are hard at work preparing to take to the dance floor for the first time.

McFly frontman Tom Fletcher, comedian Judi Love, and actor Nina Wadia are among the famous faces taking part, while fans are also looking forward to the return of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.