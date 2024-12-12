It's become something of a tradition for the series to begin airing in early January, with each of the last four seasons taking a similar slot.

Last year's run was won by 12-year-old Tilly from Oxfordshire, who beat Annabelle, Ilhām and Max to the trophy in the final.

"I wasn’t expecting to be the winner, I didn’t even really think I would get on the show!" she said soon after he victory.

"This competition meant so much to me, it’s been the best time of my life. Maybe I will have my own bakery one day!’"

The latest edition of the main Great British Bake Off drew to a close towards the end of last month, with nurse Georgie emerging as the winner after a hotly contested final against Christiaan and Dylan.

"This is mad! I have won it, I can't believe it," she said after her win was announced. "This is just incredible. I can't believe that I have won The Great British Bake Off."

She added: "It just means everything, I have always been so self-doubtful. I have got this and that wrong with me and think I can't do it, and you make excuses.

"For once I thought, 'I am just going to go for it and put my everything into it,' working all hours. And I sacrificed time with the kids and the family.

"I am just so proud of myself because I have proved I can do it, and now I am here today [as] the winner!"

Junior Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Monday 6th January 2025 at 5pm, with further episodes airing on weekday evenings at 5pm.

