Judi Love will “bite back” if Strictly judges’ comments get personal

Comedian Judi Love has said that she won’t be afraid to “bite back” if the Strictly Come Dancing judges get personal as she prepares to take to the ballroom floor for this year’s series.

The Loose Women panellist is one of 15 celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, with her competitors including McFly singer Tom Fletcher, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and actor Nina Wadia.

Dancing in front of millions of viewers at home is a daunting enough prospect for most, but the watchful eye of the judging panel adds some extra pressure, with Craig Revel Horwood having a reputation for particularly scathing criticism.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Love revealed that she will happily take on board any constructive feedback, but there could be trouble if things get personal.

“No one likes being in front of the judges, just in life we don’t like being judged,” she said. “However, I understand that these guys, this is their profession. They’re professionals. They’ve trained and studied and put their body through gruelling work to be able to have such a phenomenal skill.”

Love continued: “So look, as long as it’s not personal, because I can bite back, then it’s all good. But if they’re telling me something that I’m not skilled in, who am I to not be happy? I have to learn from structured criticism and try and do better.”

With the new series just a week away, fans are interested to find out who the celebrities have been partnered up with, particularly two-time champion Oti Mabuse, who will be looking to bag her third consecutive win this year.

This is the first series in which Anton Du Beke will not be competing alongside the other Strictly Come Dancing professionals, as he steps behind the judging panel to replace Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing premieres on Saturday 18th September on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.