Who is on the Jonathan Ross Show this week? Guests and music act revealed
At a loose end this Saturday evening? Here's who will be dropping by the Jonathan Ross Show this weekend.
If you find yourself plan-less on a Saturday night, you know you can always rely on Jonathan Ross to keep you entertained with his stellar line-up of celebrity guests – and this week is no exception.
Returning for another night of laughs, chat and music, tonight’s episode (15th May) will see the broadcaster sit down with pop stars, film leads and top-notch comics from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista to The Voice’s Tom Jones.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, who’ll be appearing in the studio and who’ll be popping up on Zoom.
Who is on The Jonathan Ross Show this week?
This week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show will see The Voice legend Sir Tom Jones and Pennyworth star Paloma Faith join the broadcaster in the studio to chat about their upcoming projects, while Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is set to make an appearance via satellite link.
Also dropping by the studio this weekend will be comedian James Acaster (dressed to impress in a dinosaur costume) and former boxer and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Nicola Adams.
Who is the next music act on The Jonathan Ross Show?
This weekend’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show will see rock duo Royal Blood perform live in the studio. The band are best known for their hits Typhoons, Trouble’s Coming, I Only Lie When I Live You and Figure It Out.
Is Jonathan Ross in the ITV studio?
The Jonathan Ross Show is back in the studio, with guests joining him both in-person and virtually. Those appearing in the studio for their interview will be spaced out in socially-distanced armchairs.