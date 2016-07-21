Joey Essex talks dating on TV: I'd only be worried if it was 20 girls at once
The former TOWIE star isn't worried about showing off his romancing skills on new E4 show Celebs Go Dating
Joey Essex isn't at all worried about us seeing what he's like on a date as he joins the cast of E4's Celebs Go Dating.
The new show will follow famous faces - including Tattoo Fixers' Paisley and Outnumbered's Tyger Drew-Honey - as they're partnered up for a date with us regular folk (it could even be you, there's still time to apply).
But showing off his schmoozing and romancing skills on television doesn't concern this former TOWIE star. After all, we've seen our fair share of his moves in the past.
"Around twenty girls I'm nervous, but one to one, I'm sweet with that!" Essex laughed to RadioTimes.com as he attended last night's E4 summer party, which marked the launch of this show and others. "I'm not nervous!"
Speaking to commissioners at the channel, they're confident that there's a thirst for dating shows of this kind. They themselves have enjoyed success with First Dates - which is getting a hotel spin-off - and other broadcasters are certainly in agreement with the trend, ITV2's Love Island being one of the big hits of the summer.
We understand Mr Essex's first date is tonight, so if you see him out and about, no photobombing, eh?
Celebs Go Dating will air next month