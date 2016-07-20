Cameras will catch all of the action. Because what’s the point of them dating us average Joes if there’s no one there to catch it happening, eh? From awkward silences to first kisses Celebs Go Dating will follow all of the action. It’s a shame they haven’t got Attenborough on the voice over, really.

In an interesting move it’ll be on nightly, stripped across three weeks. It’s a format that’s proven popular elsewhere; including the recent ITV2 hit Love Island, so makes sense.

There are experts on board here, too. Eden Blackman, dating expert and founder of Would Like to Meet (whose USP is that it eliminates the risk of fake profiles) will work with matchmaker Nadia Essex to pair the celebrities with prospective partners.

Thankfully, much like Love Island, it sounds like show bosses won’t be taking things too seriously here with Channel 4 Head of Formats Dom Bird joking: “If there’s one thing we can’t bear to see at E4, it’s a celebrity who’s unlucky in love. That’s why we’ve created our own celebrity dating agency, whose sole aim is to find true romance for famous singletons. Celebs Go Dating will find real people and match them up with famous faces, all in the name of love.”

Itching for a date? E4 are asking for singletons to email dating@limepictures.com if you want to be considered for the show.

Celebs Go Dating will air in August