If you've not had the birds and the bees chat before, maybe have it now.

Even if they don't like the first person they meet, dreams of a romantic getaway won't be quashed for the love-seekers, with another chance to meet their match thrown in, too.

First Dates favourite Maître D’ Fred Siriex will of course be on hand to ensure the dates run as smoothly as possible.

Series editor Adam Chapman said they're excited to take the show into a "new space".

"The hotel, whilst retaining all of the charm of the restaurant series will give the viewer the chance to see first dates develop into second dates answering that eternal question 'what happens next'. Maitre-D Fred will be on hand as always to deliver a bespoke first date like no other. The First Dates Hotel will be the perfect antidote to the stresses of modern life; an oasis of romance where daters can concentrate on one thing and one thing only - finding love.”

Here's hoping the broadcaster has learned its taken some tips about filming late night antics from ITV2's summer hit Love Island - where it's all Carry On-style innuendos, goofy music and clever cutaways - rather than Big Brother, which was all a bit, well, graphic. Or maybe they'll just film the 'do not disturb' sign and leave us to continue filling in the blanks.

An air date for the show has yet to be announced