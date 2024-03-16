When asked what she's most worried about, she said: "People seeing my personality unedited. Not being given any lines to say. Apart from interviews, I’ve never done anything where I’m myself on something. The only other one I’ve ever done was for Children In Need, where we recorded an album, and they filmed us in real life for that as well.

"This is what makes me nervous, that you are yourself with a microphone and cameras on you. I have no control over that edit."

Jodie Whittaker, with Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer Channel 4

Asked whether she likes doing things outside of her comfort zone, Whittaker said: "Yes, generally. I do really like it, but I would never put myself in a situation that was the celebrity version of something unless it was for charity.

"There is no personal gain there for me, it’s just horrific. Whereas this, for all my slight anxiety towards it, is all for the greater good."

Whittaker also recently revealed that she asked her former Doctor Who co-star John Bishop for his advice before taking part in the series, after he appeared on it in 2021.

She said: "I rang John Bishop, who said he had a great time on it. And also, I remember him smashing the bowl, so I thought, 'I can’t do much worse.'"

As well as the contestants taking part this Sunday, this year's Celebrity Bake Off line-up also includes the likes of Danny Dyer, Oti Mabuse and Gabby Logan.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will start airing on Channel 4 from Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm.

