Jamie, you won the Strictly Christmas special last December. How are you feeling going into this?

Jamie: Wynne [Evans] won’t let me forget it, nor will Pete [Wicks]! They all have a go at me, but I am feeling good – I got four 10s on it…

Michelle: Wynne just shouts out randomly, “Cheat!” But let’s not forget that JB [Gill]

has also won a Strictly Christmas special.

Jamie: I didn’t think I’d ever be here again. Everything I learnt from Nancy [Xu] has

kind of gone. I’ve forgotten it all!

What do your friends and family think about you doing Strictly round two?

Jamie: They’re really happy and supportive. They’re looking forward to watching it, and getting something to laugh at on a Saturday night.

Michelle: They won’t be laughing. They’ll be crying tears of joy.

Jamie: My dad was taking the mick. He was like, “Don’t fall over.”

Michelle: Everyone’s worried about falling over. It’s really funny, but it hardly ever happens.

Jamie: I might deliberately fall over, just to give people something to talk about. I’m dreading the Charleston a bit. I’m not a big fan of the big and cheesy stuff.

Michelle: Maybe we can be the first ones to do a miserable Charleston.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @‌yoshitakakono

Have you had any advice from your EastEnders colleagues who are former Strictly contestants?

Jamie: Scott Maslen said, “Just eat everything.”

Michelle: Jamie forgets to eat. He needs to learn how to structure his day.

Jamie: I’m not very big anyway, but I’m not really hungry in the mornings, and then by the time we’re working all afternoon, I’ve missed breakfast, and I’m starving again. I just eat when I’m hungry. I’ve got to change that.

Michelle: I think that will come naturally when he realises with the rehearsal routines how tired he is. Then he’s going to be like, “I need fuel in the mornings. I need to eat at this time.”

Jamie: Mum, here – she’s going to be mothering me.

Michelle: I’ll be mother. I’ll make sure he’s well nourished.

What was your prior dance experience?

Jamie: Zero. I’m just a head bopper and a finger waver. I’m quite good at remembering steps, though. I went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and everyone thinks that because I had a handful of lessons there, I can dance, but I can admit now – I didn’t really pay attention. I didn’t really enjoy it. I was just mucking about all the time.

How do you think you’ll react to the judges’ comments?

Jamie: I want Craig’s bad comments! Have you really been on Strictly if Craig hasn’t criticised you?

Michelle, how did you feel having Jamie as your very first celebrity partner?

Michelle: I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I joined the show! To dance with Jamie is a gift, because he’s so lovely. He’s very talented and absorbs information well. I can’t wait for people to get to know us, to get to know me, and to see what I can do with a partner. I get to be creative, and to show that side of myself.

Jamie: I feel a bit of pressure being her first partner!

Michelle: I just want to have a good time – that’s my only aim. We want to create happiness. That’s what Strictly is all about.

Jamie: This show is magic. It’s a nice chance to reveal a bit of my own personality, which I’ve never been able to do and it’s something I kind of steered away from. I don’t take myself too seriously. There’s a lot of stuff going on right now in the world, and it’s not all happy. I’m very lucky, and happy, to be here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7pm this Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

