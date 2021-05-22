Olaf Yohansson is a Eurovision hit as he tries to award 12 points to Jaja Ding Dong
The presenter, better known as the Play Jaja Ding Dong guy, stole the show.
The Eurovision 2021 final has been everything we hoped for – glitzy, glamorous and, in true Eurovision style, bizarre.
The votes are trickling in, but one presenter has stolen the show, being crowned by many on social media as this year’s true winner.
Olaf Yohansson (the character played by Hannes Óli Ágústsson in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) announced Iceland’s votes in a fisherman’s jumper and, apparently, zero regard for the competition’s rules as he appeared to call for a song that wasn’t even part of this year’s entries.
The Play Jaja Ding Dong comment is actually a reference to Will Ferrell’s movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga.
More to follow…
