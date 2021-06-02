How to watch YouTube Pride 2021: line-up and schedule

The coronavirus pandemic may have claimed many a Pride event this year – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a Pride Month celebration at all.

Instead, YouTube Originals and JA Originals will be bringing Pride to you in a multi-hour, star-studded live stream that will take place across the globe with some rather famous hosts.

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander, singer Demi Lovato and writer, actor and comedian Maawan Rizwan are among the familiar faces who will be hosting the virtual event, which will also be raising money for LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity akt.

It may not be an in-person event, but with surprises promised throughout the night, numerous special guests from the LGBTQ+ community and even the chance to send in your own videos to be featured in the stream, it will be a virtual night to remember.

Here’s everything you need to know about YouTube Pride 2021.

How to watch YouTube Pride 2021

YouTube Pride 2021 will kick off on Years & Years’ channel at 8pm on 25th June 2021.

The show will then move to other channels as new hosts take over, with all information about how to watch available on the YouTube Originals channel.

Youtube Pride 2021 schedule

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The UK livestream will begin with It’s A Sin actor and Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander, who will be co-hosting with Sex Education writer and Taskmaster contestant Mawaan Rizwan. The two will be hosting a Loud and Proud Party at an East London pub featuring guests from the LGBTQ+ community involved in the worlds of comedy, music, social media and activism.

Alexander has confirmed that he will perform an exclusive song, while activist Munroe Bergdorf will be making a special appearance along with several other surprise guests.

“I’m very excited to be co-hosting my own variety show with some super talented LGBTQ+ cuties and I get to co-host with the cute and funny Mawaan!” Alexander said. “We’ll be chatting to some gorgey people from the community, there will be live music surprises and yes I will be performing an exclusive song!”

Rizwan added: “Pride month is such an important time for so many of us in the community, and to be co-hosting this global event, and showcasing some of the most talented Queer people in the world, is SO exciting! I can’t wait for you all to join us for a Pride Party like you’ve never seen before – we’re pulling out all the stops and we’ve got SO many surprises in store…”

YouTuber and author Daniel Howell – also known as danisnotonfire and for being one half of online duo Dan and Phil – will then be taking a personal trip down memory lane. It won’t be too heavy, however – we’ve been promised lots of self-deprecating humour and even some surprise guests in this emotional celebration of acceptance.

Getty Images

The big finale, however, will be hosted by none other than US megastar Demi Lovato, who will be performing from a special venue in LA while discussing topics such as queer identity, mental health, and body positivity with fans and special guests. We’ve been promised a spectacular finale send-off, also!

YouTube Pride 2021 line-up

In addition to hosts Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Daniel Howell and Demi Lovato, the Youtube Pride 2021 boasts an impressive line-up.

Other confirmed guests throughout the multi-hour livestream include YouTuber and activist Tyler Oakley, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Peppermint, Denali Foxx and Kim Chi.

Fans can also send in videos sharing their own Pride experiences or asking the hosts a question through JA Films’ Pride 2021 microsite, with selected responses shown during the stream on 25th June. Fans can choose to send a video to Daniel Howell, Trixie Mattel or the mystery artist, or simply tell their own Pride stories.

YouTube Pride 2021 will kick off on Years & Years' channel at 8pm on 25th June 2021. Visit YouTube Originals for where to view the rest of the night's entertainment.