Great British Bake Off teaser sees contestants pushed to their limit in Caramel Week
The competition is well and truly on!
The bakers are putting their caramel skills to the test as they take on the challenges of, you guessed it, Caramel Week in tonight's instalment of The Great British Bake Off.
In the Showstopper, the bakers are tasked with creating decadent caramel mousse cakes, and with one hour left on the clock, some of the bakers are feeling the pressure as they enter the fourth week of the competition - and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!
In the clip (above), the bakers are making the finishing touches to their mousses, which they hope will impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
"I've just checked my mousse and it has definitely split," says Mike. "I don't have time to make it again, but that's really not a good thing that the caramel mousse of my caramel mousse cake is really bad."
Elsewhere, Nelly seems to be making good strides with her cake, while Mike's mousse does not appear to be going well as he attempts to spread it on his cake.
As the clip comes to an end, the bakers put their mousse cakes in the fridge to set - fingers crossed all goes to plan!
Last week saw John become the third baker to bow out from the Bake Off tent after he tried and crumbled during Bread Week.
On his departure, John said: "It is fine, it was expected, it was just a bad week this week. It’s just how it is. Because everyone is so talented, you drop the ball and then it is your time to go.
"From being the first Star Baker of this season, then to having a really good week last week… The tears are tears of pride, yeah."
The Great British Bake continues on Tuesday 15th October at 8pm on Channel 4.
