Lorraine Kelly is “most proud” of launching Change + Check Choir in her career
The TV presenter will be doing all she can to continue raising awareness.
Lorraine Kelly has reflected on launching her Change + Check breast cancer awareness campaign as the choir releases a brand new single with a special rendition of Love Is All Around.
Teaming up with Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow, she and the choir will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic song as they continue to raise awareness of breast cancer and encouraging early detection.
Ahead of the single's release, Lorraine sat down with RadioTimes.com to discuss how the single came around, admitting that she is "most proud" of launching the Change + Check campaign across her career.
"Of all the things that we've done on the show and I've been lucky enough to interview [people], it's just really good," she explained.
"But the thing I'm really most proud of is this campaign. The fact that there are 100 women [who have contacted the programme to say they have received their diagnosis because of the campaign], and the fact that they've all come together and the choir has happened, and these magical, magical moments have happened, and it really has helped as well.
"Mentally, it's helped a lot of our women [who are] going through difficult times."
For Lorraine, it's important that she continues to use her platform to raise awareness because "sadly, breast cancer isn't going anywhere".
"Great strides are happening as far as looking towards eventually a cure, but we really have to do as much as we can to help ourselves, especially younger women," she told RadioTimes.com.
She continued: "It's that thing of getting the message across, making sure everybody's seeing the sticker. If they're in a changing room, or maybe in the gym, or if you're changing at work when you're a police officer, a prison officer or you have to change into a uniform working in the NHS, we've got them all there, which is really good."
With the single now available to stream, Lorraine hopes "people download it and spread the message".
"That's what it's all about," she said. "It's about raising funds and hopefully, one day we will get a cure. We've just to raise as much money and as much awareness as possible."
Watch Lorraine and the Change + Check campaign weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player with the charity single, Love Is All Around, available to download now.
