Speaking of her milestone anniversary, Lorraine said: "It just feels like it's gone by in a flash and I've been so incredibly lucky because, mainly with the people that I work with, all of these incredible people, my great team.

"It's a joy to go into work every morning, an absolute joy."

During the show, messages were played from legends across the world of TV and music, featuring the likes of Graham Norton, Ant & Dec and Gary Barlow sending their congratulations.

Lorraine Kelly. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lorraine's brother, Graham, also joined in with the celebrations and shared an anecdote of Lorraine from when she was younger.

As the hosts took a trip down memory lane, Ranvir and Lorraine looked back on life in the '90s and Lorraine's GMTV career, and were joined by Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

Garraway said: "It was iconic because it was Lorraine's involvement. That's the thing about you, you make everything better and bigger, and with such good spirit."

Later in the show, Lorraine looked back over memories in broadcasting and said: "I'll tell you what, the biggest thing that's ever happened to me is baby Billie.

"That is the best thing ever, to see your baby having a baby. I mean, what a year, what a year."

Earlier this year, Lorraine received the BAFTA TV Special Award to celebrate her 40 years in broadcasting.

Hilary Rosen, chair of BAFTA's Television Committee, said at the time: "Lorraine Kelly has been a sparkling presence on our screens for over 40 years, and is one of the most well-known and adored stars of television.

"On ITV's Lorraine she displays a mastery of disarming guests with her warmth and relaxed approach, and always manages to make the daily demands of live broadcasting look easy.

"She combines quick intelligence with genuine empathy, tackling tricky subjects with skill and sensitivity, and uses her platform to raise awareness of things that really matter.

"Lorraine has a deep and genuine connection with her audience, and her longevity speaks to the unique importance of daytime television and its staying power."

Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

