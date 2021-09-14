Great British Bake Off 2021 line-up revealed

Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off has introduced the 12 contestants entering the show’s infamous tent ahead of the new series.

Series 12, which begins airing on Tuesday 21st September, will see Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas return to host the hit cooking show as this year’s amateur bakers attempt to wow Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their signature challenges, technical attempts and show-stopping bakes.

Bake Off revealed its 2021 contestants with a short video on Twitter, writing: “Please give a warm welcome to the Bake Off Class of 2021! #GBBO”

Please give a warm welcome to the Bake Off Class of 2021! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/kTBOwyFy21 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2021

The line-up of baking hopefuls for this year’s competition include 56-year-old Met Police detective Amanda, who’ll be channelling her Greek-Cypriot heritage into her bakes, and 50-year-old sales manager Chigs from Leicestershire, who only really started baking at the start of the 2020 lockdown.

London-based client relationship manager Crystelle, 26, is preparing to fuse spices from the places she’s visited into her showstoppers, while this year’s youngest baker – 19-year-old psychology student Freya – wants to bring veganism to the Bake Off tent.

Family man and Shared Lives co-ordinator George, 34, is leaving his London home to bring some Greek classics to the competition, while Italian engineer Giuseppe, 45, plans on taking some cooking tips from his professional chef father to impress the judges.

London-based finance head and keen marathon runner Jairzeno, 51, obsesses over Caribbean flavour combinations; IT Professional Jürgen, 56, may have moved from Germany to Sussex but plans on tackling a few cultural classics in the Bake Off tent; and Liverpudlian dancer and true crime obsessive Lizzie, 28, loves to experiment with flavour as long as it doesn’t involve putting cheese in bread.

The oldest contestant to take part this year is 70-year-old retired nurse Maggie from Dorset, who’ll be utilising her impressive collection of recipe books. She’ll be joined by Birmingham-based HR business partner Rochica, 27, who’ll be honouring her Caribbean heritage in the Bake Off tent, and 28-year-old software develop Tom from Kent, who’s been dubbed the ‘midnight baker’ by his mum.

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Filming on the new series took place earlier this year, with Lucas telling Lorraine back in May: “We’re going into a bubble – all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into this COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

Series 11 marked Matt Lucas’s Bake Off presenting debut, after former host Sandi Toksvig left the show to spend more time focusing on other work.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm.