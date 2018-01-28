From the National Television Awards to a female Doctor's salary, here's what got everyone talking and tweeting in the past seven days...

Call The Midwife's newest addition won the nation's hearts in an instant

Leonie Elliot joined the cast of the hit BBC drama as new midwife Lucille Anderson, and it didn't take fans long to fall head over heels for her.

"She fitted in straight away as she's lovely," Nicki Jefferies wrote on Facebook - and everyone on Twitter agreed.

Fans were thrilled to see Paul O'Grady honoured for his work with Battersea Dogs & Cats home at the National Television Awards

"I was actually physically weeping during his segment. So well deserved," wrote Lucy Preece on Facebook. "Such a great ambassador for Battersea and rescue dogs and his love for dogs and animals in general is so heartwarming. And he is so funny and seems like such a lovely man as well. National treasure and living legend. Well done, Paul. Congrats!"

Ant and Dec had quite an emotional night, winning no less than THREE NTAs for their return to form after what they described as a "tough" summer 2017.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's stance on equal pay was admired by many

Jodie Whittaker is the Thirteenth Doctor (BBC)

"It's a shock that it's even an issue", the actress replied when asked why she would demand to be paid as much as her male predecessors.

Needless to say, people were quite pleased.

Maisie Williams confirmed that she was going to be Sophie Turner's bridesmaid and everyone was very happy

The Early Man star shared her exciting news about her role in Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner's wedding with RadioTimes.com and Twitter basically imploded with joy.

The pair will apparently wait until AFTER season 8 has finished filming to really go to town on the wedding planning.

THAT Kiri bathroom scene left viewers STUNNED

Lia Williams stars as Alice in Kiri (Channel 4)

The scene in question saw Alice’s son (who would have been Kiri's adoptive brother), Si, walk in on her while she was in the shower.

What happened next (you can read about it here if you've not seen it yet) was a LOT to stomach for those watching at home.

Spare a thought for those who had actually sat down to watch the gripping Channel 4 drama as a family.

Coronation Street fans weren't 'Phelan' the love for Pat's reign of terror plot

As Anna Windass was sent to prison for a crime she didn't commit, 94% of fans surveyed by RadioTimes.com said they were ready for Pat's plot to be over now.

"This storyline is relentless grim, not entertaining at all," wrote Eddie Staynings. "We all love to boo villains in soaps but this goes beyond the pale!"

An EastEnders conga proved rather controversial

Why exactly was Jack Branning leaping around Albert Square with joy just a week after his niece died? Because the Carters finally saved the pub, that's why.

Not everybody was buying it, though.

#PoorAbi. Gone and already forgotten.

BBC1's new Saturday night singing show All Together Now got mixed reviews – but viewers were united in their thoughts about what it reminded them of...

And in film news, everyone was excited to see Paddington toppling Toy Story 2 from its top spot

Paul Taylor totally agreed with the critics and shared his thoughts via Facebook. "The reason this film was & is a huge success is down to its originality and screenplay appealing to people of all ages," he wrote. "Hugh Grant's performance was simply superb."

Could Mr Grant win the Bafta for his villainous act? Only time will tell...

