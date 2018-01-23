With a brand new 'Crime Drama' category up for grabs, plus an Entertainment Award named after the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, and special Impact and Recognition prizes it was an exciting night down at the O2. But who have the viewers voted as their favourites?

Check out all the results below...

Who are the National Television Award winners?

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Paul O'Grady WINNER

IMPACT AWARD

Blue Planet II WINNER

DRAMA

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster WINNER

Game Of Thrones

Liar

CRIME DRAMA

Broadchurch WINNER

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch

Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria

Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside

Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster WINNER

Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

COMEDY

Benidorm

Peter Kay’s Car Share WINNER

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

CHALLENGE SHOW

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! WINNER

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing WINNER

The Voice UK

The X Factor

TV JUDGE

David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent WINNER

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor

will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids

TV PRESENTER

Ant & Dec WINNERS

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

All Round To Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale WINNER

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders

Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street WINNER

NEWCOMER

Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders WINNER

Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks

Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale

Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning WINNER