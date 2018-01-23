National Television Awards 2018: winners in full
The viewer-voted TV awards are hosted by Dermot O'Leary at the O2 – but who will pick up the night's biggest prizes?
The National Television Awards are special. Why? Because they're decided by the public. Yup, rather than a panel of industry judges, you and I get to have our say on who lands the biggest prizes at the first major TV ceremony of the year.
With a brand new 'Crime Drama' category up for grabs, plus an Entertainment Award named after the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, and special Impact and Recognition prizes it was an exciting night down at the O2. But who have the viewers voted as their favourites?
Check out all the results below...
Who are the National Television Award winners?
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Paul O'Grady WINNER
More like this
IMPACT AWARD
Blue Planet II WINNER
DRAMA
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Foster WINNER
Game Of Thrones
Liar
CRIME DRAMA
Broadchurch WINNER
Line Of Duty
Little Boy Blue
Sherlock
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch
Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria
Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside
Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster WINNER
Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo
COMEDY
Benidorm
Peter Kay’s Car Share WINNER
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
CHALLENGE SHOW
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! WINNER
Love Island
MasterChef
The Great British Bake Off
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing WINNER
The Voice UK
The X Factor
TV JUDGE
David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent WINNER
Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor
will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids
TV PRESENTER
Ant & Dec WINNERS
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
- Ant And Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway wins Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at National Television Awards 2018
All Round To Mrs Brown’s
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway WINNER
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale WINNER
Hollyoaks
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street
Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders
Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street WINNER
NEWCOMER
Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders WINNER
Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks
Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale
Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ambulance
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
Gogglebox WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
DAYTIME
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning WINNER