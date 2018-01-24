The last time we saw Doctor Foster at the NTAs, the first series of the show had just won Best New Drama in 2016. This year it has graduated to the Best Drama category after Suranne Jones' return in series two. Now the question remains: will there be a series three?

The drama category was one of the most hotly contested awards of the evening, with past winners including Downton Abbey and Doctor Who. This year, a brand-new "Crime Drama" category was introduced for the likes of Broadchurch and Line of Duty, clearing the way for another blockbuster show to scoop the Best Drama award.

Call the Midwife achieved the title of Best Period Drama at last year's ceremony, but this year the category was abolished and the midwives of Nonnatus House were pitted against modern and fantasy dramas instead. Still, they have form: in 2014 the show won Best Drama and Miranda Hart also galloped her way to victory in 2013 as Best Female Drama Performance.

Casualty was the surprise winner last year. Stars of the long-running serial drama were stunned as the category was announced – and the realised they had won Best Drama for the first time in the show's history.

Starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd, ITV drama Liar certainly got people talking – and a nomination at the NTAs is an excellent sign that the public will be tuning in when Harry and Jack Williams' psychological thriller returns for a second series.

Game of Thrones already has a groaning trophy cabinet full of Golden Globes and Emmys and Baftas, but it has failed to capture the public's support at the NTAs. The show was nominated in 2017 for Best Drama but lost out to Casualty, and picked up a nomination in 2013 in the now-obsolete category Best Multichannel Programme, but that's it.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.