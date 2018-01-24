Simon Cowell's singing competition has previously taken home five statuettes, while Strictly's trophy cabinet boasts three NTA Best Talent Show awards.

It has been a big year for Strictly Come Dancing, with Shirley Ballas follow in Len Goodman's glittery footsteps as the show's new Head Judge, while the 15th series racked up impressive ratings as Joe McFadden danced his way to Glitterball glory.

Over on ITV, rival talent show The X Factor struggled to live up to the huge audience figures of its halcyon days. But boy band Rak-Su gained millions of fans as they sang their way to success in the fourteenth series, releasing a single that hit the UK Singles Chart at number two.

More like this

Despite seven nominations, Britain's Got Talent has repeatedly missed out in the Talent Show category, leaving empty-handed every year. The Voice UK has also struggled to win, picking up two previous nominations but no trophies.

Advertisement

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.