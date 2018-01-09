Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominations in full
The 71st British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday 18th February – but who is up for prizes in the major categories?
With the Golden Globes behind us, awards season is in full swing. Next up? The Bafta Film Awards where Hollywood royalty make the trip across the pond to attend Britain's biggest ceremony. But who is up for the major prizes? And how can you watch the nominations and awards themselves?
Who are the nominees?
Leading Actor
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Supporting Actor
More like this
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Supporting Actress
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
British Film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer
Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul
Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch
Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone
Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us
Rising Star
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet
Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steve Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2
Animated Film
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
Make Up & Hair
Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya
Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul
Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Editing
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Music
Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water
Film Not in the English Language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Sound
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
British Short Film
Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
British Short Animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
To be announced
The Academy Fellowship
To be announced
When are the Bafta Film Awards?
The ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18th.
How can I watch the Bafta awards ceremony?
The star-studded night will be broadcast on BBC1.
Will there be a new host?
Yes. Stephen Fry has announced he will stand down ahead of this year's event. His replacement was be announced as Joanna Lumley during the nominations event.